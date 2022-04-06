A former college football player has reportedly surrounded to police following the death of a 19-year-old Portland State University student.

Police said Amara Marluke was shot on early Monday morning near the campus in Portland’s downtown, in what The Oregonian said was described as domestic violence incident.

Ms Marluke was pronounced dead at the scene near Southwest College Street and Southwest 6th Avenue in Portland, and was identified on Tuesday.

Police said a suspect handed himself into police following the shooting on Monday, who was identified as 20-year-old Keenan Harpole.

University authorities said the former college football player still studied at the campus in Oregon’s biggest city, according to OPB. As did Ms Marluke.

He was transferred from nearby Deschutes County, where he handed himself in on Monday, to Portland, where he has since been held.

Mr Harpole was charged with second degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, and an investigation into what happened is ongoing.

