Former football player surrenders to Portland police after Amara Marluke murder
Both attended PSU, reports say
A former college football player has reportedly surrounded to police following the death of a 19-year-old Portland State University student.
Police said Amara Marluke was shot on early Monday morning near the campus in Portland’s downtown, in what The Oregonian said was described as domestic violence incident.
Ms Marluke was pronounced dead at the scene near Southwest College Street and Southwest 6th Avenue in Portland, and was identified on Tuesday.
Police said a suspect handed himself into police following the shooting on Monday, who was identified as 20-year-old Keenan Harpole.
University authorities said the former college football player still studied at the campus in Oregon’s biggest city, according to OPB. As did Ms Marluke.
He was transferred from nearby Deschutes County, where he handed himself in on Monday, to Portland, where he has since been held.
Mr Harpole was charged with second degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, and an investigation into what happened is ongoing.
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.