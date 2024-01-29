Jump to content

Missing 5-year-old found safe and father arrested for mother’s death

Byron Black, 42, is suspected of murdering his wife and kidnapping her daughter

Andrea Blanco
Monday 29 January 2024 21:16
(KSP)

A five-year-old Kentucky girl has been found safe after she was allegedly kidnapped by her father, who is also accused of murdering the girl’s mother.

An Amber alert was issued after Princeton authorities found the girl’s mother, Kelly Black, shot to death at her home in Caldwell County.

Black and her daughter Lela had not been heard from since Friday, with law enforcement warning the public that Black’s husband, 42-year-old Byron Black, was the main suspect in her death.

Police also said Mr Black, who allegedly fled the scene with the couple’s young daughter, was considered armed and dangerous.

They were reported to be travelling in a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado with license plate 5J83779.

Around 2.30pm on Monday, Mr Black and her daughter were located by Kentucky State Police.

Mr Black was taken into custody and is expected to be charged with Kelly Black’s killing.

Lela Black was found safe, according to KSP.

