Amber alert for teen kidnapped by gang of four men

An amber alert has been issued in the state of Wisconsin for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Terrence Trammel of Milwaukee was last seen by his mother getting into a silver sedan.

She says he was taking out the trash as he was grabbed by four Black men. They lifted him into the car without his consent and immediately drove off, she said, according to local broadcaster WSAW. The car is believed to be either a Kia or an Impala.

She estimates that is happened at roughly 8.40pm on 19 August near 59th and Center in the Midwestern city, according to law enforcement.

Terrence’s mother said he was wearing a Nike t-shirt with red writing, believed to say “Run It Up” or “Run it Gang” and black BB Simon trousers with rhinestones and white Nike Foamposite shoes with blue accents.

He is 5’3 and 120 lbs, according to his mother.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department on 414-935-7360 or call 911.