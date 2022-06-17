Amber Alert for New Hampshire children kidnapped from their bedroom windows

Grandmother had custody of 10 and eight-year-old

Gino Spocchia
Friday 17 June 2022 13:17
<p>Alaina Wilson, 11, and Chance Wilson, 8</p>

Alaina Wilson, 11, and Chance Wilson, 8

(New Hampshire State Police / Massachusetts State Police)

An Amber Alert has been issued by New Hampshire State Police after two children were allegedly abducted by their mother during the night.

Alaina Wilson, 11, and Chance Wilson, eight, were at their grandmother’s house in Somersworth, a New Hampshire town about 17 miles northwest of Portsmouth, when the abduction was thought to have occurred at about 9.45pm on Thursday.

Both children were sleeping in their bedrooms at their home when they went missing, police in Somersworth and New Hampshire believe. The grandmother, who has custody, told police Alaina’s phone was left behind.

Their mother, 34-year-old Kaileigh Nichols, allegedly took the children through a bedroom window and has been named a suspect, the Amber Alert said.

Recommended

Police say she “took a vehicle from a relative in Maine & was seen in that vehicle at a school event in Somersworth during the day on June 16, 2022.” The school has not been named.

Somerswoth police added in a statement: “If contact is made with Alaina/Chance WILSON and/or Kaileigh NICHOLS, please notify Somersworth Police”.

Kaileigh Nichols, 34

(Hew Hampshire State Police)

As Boston 25 reported on Friday, the vehicle driven by Ms Nichols was believed to be a silver-coloured Honda Civic with four doors and a 2827A7 Veteran plate. 

Ms Nichols is around 5’1ft tall, weighs about 125lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes, police say.

Alaina has brown hair and brown eyes and is about 5‘01 - 5‘02 ft tall, weighing about 96lbs. Chance is about 4’06 - 4’10ft tall, weighs around 68lbs and has brown hair brown eyes.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in