Two Americans were found dead in a hotel room in Baja Sur California, a Mexican state, on Tuesday (13 June), according to reports.

The two people were discovered in the Hotel Rancho Pescadero in the seaside town of El Pescadero around 9pm local time on Tuesday. Paramedics received a report of the two Americans were unconscious but by the time they arrived, the two were unresponsive with no vital signs, according to ABC News.

The Baja California Sur Attorney’s General Office told ABC News the two Americans were identified as John Heathco, 41, and Abby Lutz, 22.

According to police, the suspected cause of death was inhalation of gas, the Associated Press reported. However, the Attorney General’s office was still determining what “substance” caused their deaths.

US officials told AP they were “aware of the case.”

The Hotel Ranco Pescadero is a luxury hotel and a Hyatt property.

In a statement provided to The Independent, Henar Gil, the general manager of Rancho Pescadero said: “We are truly heartbroken by this terrible tragedy. Our hearts are with the impacted families and loved ones during this unimaginable loss.”

“Local authorities are still actively investigating the situation, and the safety and security of our guests and colleagues remains a top priority, as always. We can confirm there was no evidence of violence related to this situation, and we are not aware of any threat to guests’ safety or wellbeing. We are working to care for those who have been impacted and we are working closely with authorities as they conduct their investigation to understand the cause of death. Further inquiries should be directed to local authorities.”

El Pescadero is a town located between Todos Santos and the resort of Los Cabos in Baja California Sur which is on the Baja California Peninsula.