Texas mother killed by stray bullet on way to pick up daughter’s prom dress

A Texas mother was killed by a stray bullet while she was on her way to pick up her daughter’s prom dress.

Mother’s Day was overshadowed by grief for the family of 39-year-old Ana Moreno. Authorities believe Moreno was caught in the middle of a drive-by shooting when she was driving her vehicle around 4pm on Saturday (13 May).

Moreno, whose teen daughter was in the passenger’s seat, was struck by a bullet and died of her injuries, the Dallas Police Department said in a statement. Three other victims, all male, sustained injuries during the gunfire and remain in critical condition.

“Anything you would want in a mom, that was her,” Moreno’s mother Michelle Rodriguez told local news station WFAA through tears. “It wasn’t her time, it wasn’t supposed to be her. And it’s over something stupid. How do you do that to someone innocent?”

Police determined two vehicles were shooting at one another while driving eastbound Bruton Road when the tragedy took place.

No suspects have been arrested.

Moreno was sturck by a stray bullet while she drove her daughter to pick up her prom dress (Ana Moreno/Facebook)

Moreno leaves behind two daughters and a son. Her family has created a GoFundMe account to cover funeral costs.

Anyone with information regarding this offence is asked to contact police at 214-662-4552.