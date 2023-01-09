Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Traces of blood and a knife were found in the basement of the missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe, whose husband has been arrested for allegedly hindering the police investigation.

Prosecutors claim that Brian Walshe allegedly bought $450 of items that included cleaning supplies, mops and tape from a nearby Home Depot store on 2 January.

Mr Walshe, who has previously been convicted of selling fake Andy Warhol artwork on eBay, was arrested on Sunday and appeared handcuffed in court on Monday charged with misleading a police investigation.

Prosecutors told Judge Mark Coven in Quincy District Court that the knife found by police was partially damaged and had some blood on it.

Ana Walsh, 39, was reported missing last Wednesday and has not been seen for eight days.

Police in Cohasset first announced Ms Walshe, 39, was missing on Thursday, stating that she was last seen at her home shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Investigators say that she had been due to take a ride-share car from her home to Boston’s Logan Airport to take a flight to Washington DC, where she works in real estate. Her husband and her employer both reported her missing on Wednesday.