A nurse anaesthetist from Baltimore killed his ex-girlfriend and documented the murder in a Facebook video before heading to his ex-wife’s house and killing her too, authorities said. After killing his former partners, Rajaee Black shot himself.

The police first recovered the body of Black’s ex-girlfriend Tara LaBang inside her home in Baltimore City at 1.37 pm on Saturday. About 30 minutes later, the Howard County police responded to a call about shots at an apartment complex in Columbia. The bodies of Black and his ex-wife Wendy Black were found at the apartment.

Howard County police spokesperson Sherry Llewellyn said that they believe the suspect came to the area, “sought out the female victim, shot and killed her and then shot and killed himself”, according to WTOP News.

Black shot a 90-second Facebook live video after killing LaBang, and said that he “just did something crazy”. He added that it “felt like a dream” and that “he never thought he would be that guy”.

In the video, Black is heard saying that he cannot go to prison, before finishing with: “She [his ex-wife] next, then I’m going to do myself too.”

The Blacks have two children, who were found sitting in the man’s BMW X3 outside the apartment.

In the video, Black claimed that he was accused of molesting his children during a legal tussle with his ex-wife.

The Howard County authorities were alerted by the Baltimore police about the Facebook video nearly 15 minutes after they received a call of murder-suicide from Columbia. Both Black and his wife were already deceased by then, Ms Llewellyn said.