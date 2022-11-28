Boy wakes from coma seven months after he was pushed under a car

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A California teenager who has spent the last nine months in a coma after he was pushed into traffic has woken up, his family said.

Angel Figueroa, 16, woke up within the past several weeks, his family confirmed. He is currently re-learning basic skills at a rehabilitation facility in Orange County after being discharged from an area hospital.

Angel was reportedly attacked by other teenagers and shoved into traffic, where he was hit by a car and suffered traumatic brain injury, ABC7 reported.

Belki Brizuela, Angel’s aunt, told the outlet that the teen was "jumped by three to four kids," and claimed that they "were trying to rob him for his skateboard."

The attack occurred in February while Angel was skateboarding near his home in Hemet.

Angel spent nine months recovering after receiving treatment, which included the removal of a portion of his skull.

"I couldn’t recognise him he was so swollen. His head was really big. He had so many scars," Ms Brizuela told NBC Los Angeles. "And bruises everywhere, and cuts ... I can’t wrap my mind around it. Why? You know, what was the reason to do that, you know?"

Ms Brizuela said her nephew was beginning to move his arm, hand, and leg on the left side of his body.

She created a GoFundMe account to help her sister pay her nephew’s medical bills.

The aunt said that their primary concern was getting Angel home and rehabilitated, after which they hope to purchase him a van so he has a vehicle once he obtains his driver’s license. She also hopes that parents will see Angel’s story as a motivator to talk to their children about crime and consequences.

"Teach your kids, like, it’s not fun and games, you know? It’s not a joke when you go out with your friends. Every decision you make there are consequences," she said.

One of the teens involved in the attack has reportedly been sent to juvenile detention for six months. The other three are reportedly under house arrest, according to the outlet.

Ms Brizuela told KNBC the punishments were a "slap on the wrist" and a "joke."