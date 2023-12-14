The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A California security guard has admitted to being part of a conspiracy to manufacture and sell homemade explosives.

Angelo Jackson Mendiver, a former campus security supervisor at Arvin High School in Bakersfield, pleaded guilty to charges of manufacturing and dealing explosive materials and mailing explosive devices, the Department of Justice said in a statement.

More than 500 pounds of homemade explosives were seized from Mendiver’s home in June, while another half a ton was recovered from the home of a minor who allegedly participated in the conspiracy, authorities said.

Prosecutors said that Jackson, 27, used an Instagram account to sell the explosive and that the involved minor, a student at Bakersfield High School, helped fulfil transactions and “send explosives in the mail to residents of other states.”

“In one Instagram message to the juvenile, Mendiver sent a photo of titanium salute, an explosive device, followed by two videos he took of homemade explosive devices that he had made and the statement that ‘homemade kills all consumer,’” the statement by the DoJ read.

California high school security guard admits to selling homemade explosives (KBAK)

Jackson is also charged with making false statements to FBI agents.

He is expected to appear in court for sentencing in April. Jackson faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,00 fine for each count.