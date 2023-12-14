Jump to content

High school security guard admits to selling homemade explosives

Angelo Jackson Mendiver, 27, pleaded guilty to charges of manufacturing and dealing explosive materials

Andrea Blanco
Thursday 14 December 2023 23:26
California high school security guard admits to selling homemade explosives

A California security guard has admitted to being part of a conspiracy to manufacture and sell homemade explosives.

Angelo Jackson Mendiver, a former campus security supervisor at Arvin High School in Bakersfield, pleaded guilty to charges of manufacturing and dealing explosive materials and mailing explosive devices, the Department of Justice said in a statement.

More than 500 pounds of homemade explosives were seized from Mendiver’s home in June, while another half a ton was recovered from the home of a minor who allegedly participated in the conspiracy, authorities said.

Prosecutors said that Jackson, 27, used an Instagram account to sell the explosive and that the involved minor, a student at Bakersfield High School, helped fulfil transactions and “send explosives in the mail to residents of other states.”

“In one Instagram message to the juvenile, Mendiver sent a photo of titanium salute, an explosive device, followed by two videos he took of homemade explosive devices that he had made and the statement that ‘homemade kills all consumer,’” the statement by the DoJ read.

(KBAK)

Jackson is also charged with making false statements to FBI agents.

He is expected to appear in court for sentencing in April. Jackson faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,00 fine for each count.

