Minnesota congresswoman assaulted in her DC apartment building

Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig has been assaulted in her apartment building in Washington, DC.

Ms Craig, who rents an apartment in DC when she’s not at home in Prior Lake, Minnesota, defended herself and the assailant fled the area, according to the Star Tribune.

She suffered bruising but is “otherwise okay physically” after the Thursday morning attack, her office said in a statement. according to the outlet.

Ms Craig represents the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party, a Minnesota affiliate of the US Democratic Party.

Her office said in the statement that an attacker assaulted Ms Craig in the elevator in the apartment building at around 7.15am on Thursday.

“There is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated,” Chief of Staff Nick Coe said.

“Rep. Craig called 9-1-1 and the assailant fled the scene of the assault,” he said. “Rep. Craig is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time.”

Ms Craig, 50, first joined Congress in January 2019. She was elected to her third term in the 2022 midterms.

She joined her fellow lawmakers later on Thursday to cast votes in the House.

The chair of the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party, Ken Martin, said in a statement that “I was shocked and horrified to hear that Representative Angie Craig was assaulted this morning. It is a relief to hear that the injuries sustained by Representative Craig are not dire, and I wish her a speedy recovery”.

“I am grateful the D.C. police responded quickly to the situation and I hope the assailant will be swiftly brought to justice,” he added.

The assault comes amid heightened worries regarding the safety of lawmakers following the January 6, 2021 insurrection and the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, on 28 October last year.