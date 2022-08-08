Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Actor Anne Heche is under investigation for DUI as well as hit and run after crashing her car into a house in Los Angeles, say police.

Heche, 53, remains hospitalised after suffering “severe burns” in the incident in the Mar Vista area of the city on Friday that saw the home she crashed her Mini Cooper into almost entirely destroyed by fire.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators obtained a warrant for a blood draw on the day of the incident, and are still waiting for the results to come back, according to CNN.

Once LAPD has the results and the investigation is complete, the case will be referred to the LA City Attorney’s office which will make any decision on charges and prosecution, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told the news network.

“Anne is currently in stable condition,” her friend and podcast partner Heather Duffy Boylston said in a statement. “Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time.”

LAPD said that the actor appeared to be under the influence at the time of the accident and acting erratically. The blood draw results could take weeks to be returned to investigators, according to TMZ.

No one else was injured in the incident and no arrests have been made in the case, which is still under investigation.

Heche was taken from the scene of the accident in an ambulance and hospitalised with serious injuries, according to Los Angeles Fire Department.

LAPD says that Heche’s blue Mini Cooper Clubman came off the road at a T-junction and smashed into the two-storey house, which was set alight in a fire that needed 59 firefighters one hour to get under control.