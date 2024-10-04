Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man jailed for neglect after young son left with 50 rat bites

David Schonabaum called 911 to report that his son had been severely injured by rats inside their residence

Ap Correspondent
Friday 04 October 2024 12:44
Rats in the Victoria area of central London (PA)
Rats in the Victoria area of central London (PA) (PA Archive)

A man has been convicted of child neglect after a rat attack that left his six-month-old son with disfiguring injuries.

A judge sentenced David Schonabaum, 32, on Wednesday after the Evansville man was convicted by a jury in September on three felony counts of neglect of a dependent.

The Indiana man has been sentenced to the maximum 16 years in prison.

Investigators said the infant suffered more than 50 rat bites and required treatment at an Indianapolis hospital.

Vanderburgh County Superior Court Judge Robert Pigman found no mitigating factors to reduce the sentence, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

Prosecutor Diana Moers previously said her office would not hold back in pursuing the "highest possible sentence.”

The Associated Press left a telephone message and sent an email Thursday to Schonabaum's defense attorney seeking comment.

Evansville police arrested Schonabaum and his wife, Angel Schonabaum, in September 2023 after David Schonabaum called 911 to report that his 6-month-old son had been severely injured by rats inside their residence, according to a probable cause affidavit.

This booking photo provided by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Department in Evansville, Ind., shows David Schonabaum
This booking photo provided by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Department in Evansville, Ind., shows David Schonabaum

The Indiana Department of Child Services had previously inquired about conditions in the home.

An Evansville police detective wrote in the affidavit that the four fingers and thumb on the child's right hand “were missing the flesh from the top of them, exposing fingertip bones.”

After a jury convicted Schonabaum in September, Moers said paramedics and police had found "the infant was laying in his crib in a pool of blood and the bites were so bad on his body − including his face, mouth, and extremities − that they left bone showing on one hand and he is now permanently disfigured.”

Angel Schonabaum, 29, pleaded guilty to felony neglect charges in September, days before she was scheduled to stand trial. Her sentencing is set for Oct. 24.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in