A 26-year-old man from Avondale, Arizona is accused of fatally shooting his brother-in-law after having an argument over a barking dog.

Soccorro Christian Tena, 26, allegedly shot his brother-in-law Luis Cosme Jimenez-Hunter late last month after the two began arguing over Tena’s barking dog shortly after Jiminez-Hunter brought his children home from seeing Santa Claus.

Avondale police were called to the scene by Jimnez-Hunter’s wife. When they arrived, they found her husband dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, The Arizona Republic reported.

open image in gallery A barking dog led to a dispute that escalated to gunfire in Avondale, Arizona ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on the property where the men lived together, according to witnesses.

Jimenez-Hunter had just gotten home with his children to see Santa when he confronted Tena about his barking dog.

Tena allegedly admitted to police that he shot Jimenez–Hunter as he became convinced his brother-in-law was about to punch him.

Tena is facing criminal charges of second-degree murder, disorderly conduct with a firearm and discharging a firearm in city limits.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.