A woman died jumping out of a car that police were chasing, and now the man behind the wheel faces a murder charge, authorities said.

On Saturday, deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in Arizona responded to a domestic disturbance, according to KOLD. The victim told police that her boyfriend had taken an illegal drug before driving her up nearby Mt. Lemmon.

He would then not let her out of the vehicle.

William Holloway faces a murder charge after police say a woman jumped out of his car during a chase ( Pima County Sheriff’s Department )

Police arrived at the car, but the driver - later identified as William Holloway - did not stop. Holloway led them on a chase around the mountain with speeds reaching up to 45 mph, according to the report.

The unnamed victim jumped from the car and was critically injured.

Deputies tried to provide life-saving care, but she died at the hospital.

Holloway, 36, drove from the scene, but deputies found him nearby with a flat tire. He was arrested and charged with numerous counts, including first-degree murder, kidnapping and trafficking stolen property.

He is being held in jail on $750,000 bond.