Arizona police shoot motorist who drove truck into bike race

Police shot a motorist who allegedly drove his truck into a group of participants in a bike race.

Officials say that seven victims were taken to hospital after the incident in Show Low, Arizona.

One of the victims was transported by air ambulance, and police say that of the other six, four are in critical condition and two in critical but stable condition.

Police say that the suspect is also in critical but stable condition, and that there were up to three walk-in victims who are in a stable condition.

Authorities say that the suspect, who was driving a Ford F-150 truck, hit multiple bicyclists at around 7.25am on Saturday at the event 180 miles northeast of Phoenix.

When the suspect, a 35-year-old white man, fled the scene officers gave chase and shot him behind a hardware store.

“Our community is shocked at this incident and our hearts and prayers are with the injured and their families at this time,” said Kristine Sleighter, a spokesperson for the Show Low Police Department.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

The event, which is called Bike the Bluff, is a 58-mile benefit race for the Mountain ChristianSchool in Show Low.