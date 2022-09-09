Would-be tattoo artist arrested after causing $100k damage to shop while trying to show off his abilities
Dylan Wiederholt “advised arresting officers that he wished to be an apprentice and wanted to show his artistic abilities”
A would-be tattoo artist caused $100,000worth of damage to a shop in Arizona while trying to show off his skills.
Dylan Wiederholt, 38, allegedly broke into the Lion’s Den Tattoo Company in Prescott, Arizona, in the early hours of 6 September, said the Prescott Police Department in a statement.
Officials say that several items in the tattoo shop were broken, ink was sprayed over the “walls, floors, ceiling, and furniture” and “non reusable tattoo supplies” were also damaged.
“Through the course of the investigation officers learned that at approximately 1.4am a male subject gained access into the business. Once inside, the male suspect proceeded to ransack the business by purposely breaking several items, spraying tattoo ink throughout the inside walls, floors, ceiling, and furniture, and destroying non reusable tattoo supplies,” read the statement.
Police officers found Mr Wiederholt several blocks away from the scene still covered in tattoo ink and he was arrested after he allegedly admitted vandalising the shop.
“Wiederholt does not have any known ties to the business, however advised arresting officers that he wished to be an apprentice and wanted to show his artistic abilities,” PPD continued.
He told officers that he had been hitchhiking through the state after getting kicked off a Greyhound bus from California, and had been in Prescott for two weeks.
Mr Wiederholt was booked into Yavapai County Jail and is facing felony charges of burglary and criminal damage.
