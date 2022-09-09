Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Would-be tattoo artist arrested after causing $100k damage to shop while trying to show off his abilities

Dylan Wiederholt “advised arresting officers that he wished to be an apprentice and wanted to show his artistic abilities”

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Friday 09 September 2022 20:42
<p>Dylan Wiederholt, 38, allegedly broke into the Lion’s Den Tattoo Company in Prescott, Arizona, in the early hours of 6 September</p>

Dylan Wiederholt, 38, allegedly broke into the Lion’s Den Tattoo Company in Prescott, Arizona, in the early hours of 6 September

(PPD)

A would-be tattoo artist caused $100,000worth of damage to a shop in Arizona while trying to show off his skills.

Dylan Wiederholt, 38, allegedly broke into the Lion’s Den Tattoo Company in Prescott, Arizona, in the early hours of 6 September, said the Prescott Police Department in a statement.

Officials say that several items in the tattoo shop were broken, ink was sprayed over the “walls, floors, ceiling, and furniture” and “non reusable tattoo supplies” were also damaged.

“Through the course of the investigation officers learned that at approximately 1.4am a male subject gained access into the business. Once inside, the male suspect proceeded to ransack the business by purposely breaking several items, spraying tattoo ink throughout the inside walls, floors, ceiling, and furniture, and destroying non reusable tattoo supplies,” read the statement.

Police officers found Mr Wiederholt several blocks away from the scene still covered in tattoo ink and he was arrested after he allegedly admitted vandalising the shop.

“Wiederholt does not have any known ties to the business, however advised arresting officers that he wished to be an apprentice and wanted to show his artistic abilities,” PPD continued.

He told officers that he had been hitchhiking through the state after getting kicked off a Greyhound bus from California, and had been in Prescott for two weeks.

Mr Wiederholt was booked into Yavapai County Jail and is facing felony charges of burglary and criminal damage.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in