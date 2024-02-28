Arizona woman arrested for allegedly running over girlfriend in car

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman is accused of running over her girlfriend as she reversed out of a driveway in Arizona, before driving away.

Josarina Woody, 30, was arrested by Glendale Police Department officers on 23 February, nine miles northwest of Phoenix with a five-year-old in the back seat.

Ms Woody had been backing out of the driveway at around 9pm that evening when her girlfriend fell into the road, the police department told The Independent.

A man standing in the home’s front yard yelled at her to stop driving, police said, but she then allegedly ran over the woman and then kept driving.

When police officers found her, Ms Woody told them she hadn’t been aware that she had run over her girlfriend, instead thinking there was a bump in the driveway.

She also told police that she had had a few cans of beer before getting behind the wheel.

Ms Woody now faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault and driving under the influence.