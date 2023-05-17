Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a mass shooting at an Arizona house party that left two people dead.

Police say that more than 30 shots were fired as violence broke out at the Saturday night event in Yuma, Arizona, with five other victims wounded.

Jose Lopez, 18, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and disorderly conduct, the Yuma Police Department announced.

Police also announced the arrest of Aden Arviso, 19, on charges connected to the double homicide of false reporting and disorderly conduct with a weapon.

Both men were taken into custody after a warrant was executed at a Yuma home on Monday night.

“Our detectives have been working tirelessly since the shooting,” said Sgt Lori Franklin of the Yuma Police Department.

“At this time, the investigators are trying to determine a motive. However, this does not appear to be a random act.”

Ande Blackthunder, 20, and 19-year-old Danny Garcia were killed in the shooting and the five other wounded victims were aged between 15 and 19.

Yuma Police Chief Thomas Garrity says that the shooting took place after the party grew from just a handful of guests to more than 100 after the location was posted on social media.

The police chief said that four off-duty officers and one of their wives were in the vicinity when the shooting took place and rushed to the scene to provide first aid to the victims.