Arkansas police respond to ‘active shooter’ at hospital

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 28 September 2022 18:47
Police respond to "active shooter" at hospital in Sherwood, Arkansas.

Police respond to “active shooter” at hospital in Sherwood, Arkansas.

(KNWA)

Police in Arkansas say they have responded to an “active shooter” at a hospital in the state.

The Sherwood Police Department took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to warn about a situation taking place at CHI St. Vincent hospital in the city.

“We can confirm an active shooter at SVI. No other information will be released at this time,” SPD stated.

Live video from local TV news stations showed a large number of law enforcement officers at the hospital campus in the suburb of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Roads around the hospital were shut down and a police helicopter was seen circling over the hospital.

A spokesperson for the hospital said CHI St. Vincent was working with Sherwood police to investigate a suspected incident, according to KNWA.

KARK reported that “active shooter” was broadcast over the hospital’s intercom system, and people sheltered before being brought out of the hospital.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident, including the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, North Little Rock Police Department, and the Arkansas State Police.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also on scene.

