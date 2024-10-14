The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

An Arkansas father was taken into custody after he allegedly shot and killed a man who was found in a vehicle with his missing teenage daughter.

Aaron Spencer, 36, reported his 14-year-old daughter missing on October 8, and Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to his home.

Meanwhile, Spencer had tracked down his daughter who was found in a vehicle with Michael Fosler, 67, according to Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office’s press release.

A confrontation between the two men escalated and Spencer shot and killed Fosler, police said.

Spencer was arrested on one preliminary charge of first-degree murder and was booked into the Lonoke County Detention Center.

His wife Heather, slammed the arrest as “outrageous” and revealed disturbing details in a GiveSendGo campaign, claiming that several months ago, their then 13-year-old daughter was “targeted, groomed and ultimately raped by the boyfriend of a family friend”, reportedly to be Fosler.

Aaron Spencer, 36, was arrested on October 8 after he allegedly shot and killed Michael Fosler, 67, who was found with his missing teenage daughter ( Lonoke County Detention Center )

She explained that Fosler faced pending charges and was reportedly on a “no contact order,” but that he reached out to the teen while free on bond.

“We let the justice system do its job. The monster who hurt our child was charged quickly, but released even faster on a $50k bond,” she wrote. “He was awaiting court in December for several felonies in relation to what he did to our child.”

The couple reported their daughter missing after they were woken up by her dog, which they said was “unusual.”

“This is unusual and caused us to check on her. In that moment we lived every parent’s biggest fear as we realized our teen child was missing,” Heather wrote. “We frantically searched our home/property and started calling friends, family, and 911. My husband immediately got into his truck to go blindly searching for our child.”

She said it was by “God’s never failing grace” that her husband caught up with Fosler, who allegedly had the minor child with him in the vehicle. A car chase ensued and then ended in collision.

“As soon as the predator knew my husband was behind him, he ran. The chase ended in an accident. Aaron was able to retrieve our child alive, but in the process he was attacked and did what he had to do to protect himself and our minor child,” she wrote in reference to the fatal shooting. “He is now facing an outrageous murder 1 charge.”

Spencer’s wife Heather called his arrest and possible murder charge as ‘outrageous’ ( GiveSendGo )

“I have no doubt our child would have not come home if my husband hadn’t found her,” she added, describing Spencer as a military veteran and a “hero.”

According to the campaign, Spencer is now home after posting a $150,000 bond.

In a press conference, Sheriff John Staley said that it would be up to the Lonoke County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to decide whether or not to actually file charges against Spencer.

He called the case a “tragic situation” and said his “thoughts and prayers are with all of those involved.”