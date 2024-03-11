Three dead and five others injured in mass shooting at Arkansas party

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A gunman killed two people and injured five others during a mass shooting at a party in Arkansas.

Officers were dispatched when the violence broke out in Jonesboro shortly before 5 am on Sunday where they found “multiple gunshot wound victims,” the Jonesboro Police Department said in a Facebook post.

A man and woman, who police said were known to the shooter, were killed. The shooter also died, while five people were injured in the shooting, including a woman who police say was an acquaintance of the shooter.

Three other injured victims were not known to the suspect, police said, while it was unclear if the fifth wounded victim, who showed up at an area hospital with various wounds was known to the shooter.

Police spokesperson Sally Smith told CNN the two female victims were sisters.

Authorities said the shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance that was carried over to a private party which was taking place in an abandoned building in the city northeast of Little Rock.

Officials did not release the identities of the victims nor a description of the wounds, and police did not say how the shooter died.

Police said there is no active threat to the community. An investigation is ongoing.

The incident is one of 73 mass shootings in the US this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

