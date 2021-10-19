An Arkansas man allegedly beat his teenage son to death with a rock before stabbing a police officer trying to stop him in the throat and neck.

Christopher Conner, 40, was fatally shot by police after he killed the 15-year-old boy as well as a 42-year-old woman, Julie Marie Moore.

Law enforcement were sent to a home near Fort Smith, Arkansas, after a 911 call reported screaming at the property.

When officers arrived at the home in a residential area they found Conner hitting his teenage son in the head and face with the rock.

After being warned, he stopped attacking his son, but as he was being put into handcuffs he stabbed the officer several times in the throat and neck with an “edged weapon.”

The injured officer fired twice with his service weapon, killing Conner at the scene.

The teenager was later pronounced dead at a hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma, said officials.

The body of Ms Moore, who had been stabbed multiple times, was found at a separate location, along with an unharmed five-year-old girl.

Police say the girl was placed in the care of family members and that Conner’s relationship to Ms Moore is unclear.

Police Chief Danny Baker said that the officer who killed Conner has been place on paid administrative leave while the incident is investigated by the Arkansas State Police Department.

The officer has been with the force for 16 months and is recovering from surgery to treat throat lacerations.

“Fort Smith is a wonderful community, and when unimaginable tragedies like this happen we are all let scared, angry, frustrated, sometimes hopeless.” said Chief Baker.

“It hurts us as much as it does each of you when an outcome like this is unavoidable.”