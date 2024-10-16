Armed teenager tries to rob a pizza shop – but gets beat up by the employees

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested after allegedly trying to rob an Austin, Texas pizza shop – and getting some rough justice in the process.

Richard Curtis, 19, has been charged with aggravated robbery, according to Fox 7 Austin. He allegedly walked into a Marco’s Pizza location around 7pm on Thursday and approached an employee.

The man allegedly slipped a worker at the restaurant a note stating, “Don’t say s**, empty the drawer.” He then showed the employee a gun in his waistband, an affidavit obtained by the outlet stated.

The worker then grabbed the man and put him in a chokehold while a co-worker called police.

As the co-worker fought Curtis, the restaurant’s manager lifted the gun from his waistband. The manager reportedly tried to shoot the alleged assailant but the gun didn’t fire so he beat him with the handle.

As a result, the manager began fighting off Curtis. The manager grabbed a knife from the kitchen and asked Curtis if he preferred prison or death, according to FOX 7. The would-be robber reportedly said “prison” and then stopped fighting and waited for his arrest.

One employee sustained a head injury during the struggle and was later treated. The incident is being investigated.

The Independent has reached out to the pizza shop and Austin Police Department for more information.