A woman who was allegedly last seen wearing Mickey Mouse pyjamas after carrying out a shooting in Clare County, Michigan, has been arrested.

The woman, 54-year-old Judy Boyer, was apprended on Thursday after shooting four people.

Two men, aged 39 and 36, had been injured, and an 85-year-old and 61-year-old were found deceased. Authorities said the two people who were injured later died in hospital.

Police had been searching for Ms Boyer since Wednesday evening

