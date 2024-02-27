The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Body camera footage obtained from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office showed Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer on the set of Rust, lamenting her career in the hours after director of photography Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on set.

Ms Hutchins died as a result of her wounds and Ms Gutierrez-Reed is facing two charges of involuntary manslaughter and a charge of tampering with evidence. Actor and producer Alec Baldwin is also facing involuntary manslaughter charges.

During her trial on Tuesday, body camera footage featuring Ms Gutierrez-Reed on the day of the shooting was shown to the jury.

Sante Fe County Sheriff's Detective Alexandria Hancock was shown escorting Ms Gutierrez-Reed to the bathroom on the day of the shooting. On their walk to the bathroom Ms Gutierrez-Reed told her, "Welcome to the worst day of my life."

She later expressed shock that actor and producer Baldwin was the one who was holding the gun.

“I can’t believe Alec Baldwin was holding the gun, that’s so f*****,” she says.

While in the bathroom Ms Hancock asked Ms Gutierrez-Reed about her work as an armourer, and she responded that she wanted "to get the f*** out of here and never show my face in this industry again".

Detective Hancock tried to console Ms Gutierrez-Reed, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her, and asked her more about her work as an armourer.

Baldwin Set Shooting

Ms Gutierrez-Reed then complained that she had likely ruined her career.

“I’m like the only female armourer in the game and I just f***** up my entire career,” she said.

She also discussed her father, Thell Reed, telling the detective that he trained her and describing him as "one of the best armourers in the world."

Ms Gutierrez-Reed later said she called him to tell him what a "Dumba**" she was.

Earlier bodycam footage, taken from Santa Fe County Sheriff's Deputy Tim Benavidez, who was acting as site commander on the day of the shooting, showed Ms Gutierrez-Reed panicked in the aftermath of the shooting.

After taking the Colt 45 replica that fired the round that killed Hutchins from Ms Gutierrez-Reed, Deputy Benavidez placed the armourer in his patrol vehicle.

She later says she is not doing well, and the deputy called for a paramedic to assist her, describing her as "hyperventilating" and "having a panic attack."