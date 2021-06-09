Millionaire's son arrested for capitol riot after getting spotted in Burberry jacket

A man who allegedly took part in the invasion of the Capitol wearing a Burberry jacket has been arrested and charged over the demonstration.

Christian Kulas, 24, from an affluent suburb of Chicago, stands accused of two counts over his involvement in the insurrection at the Capitol; unlawful entry to the Capitol.

His arrest comes six months after the incident at the Capitol that disrupted the certification of current President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Five people died as a result of the insurrection.

According to the news outlet WGN9 , Mr Kulas will be maintaining a residence at his parents house, which is estimated to be $4.5 million, as a part of his release agreement.

His mother agreed to bear responsibility for ensuring he will make it to his next court date via video call and his father agreed to removing two firearms from the property.

“Yes, I understand I must listen to everything my mother says, your honor,” Mr Kulas is reported to have told the court.

His misdemeanours are believed to have a maximum sentence of one year, however, these can often result in probation and no time behind bars.

More than 465 people have been arrested in connection with the Capitol insurrection.

According to an affidavit , there was an understanding among law enforcement that Mr Kulas was a participant in the riot at the Capitol. Federal investigators uncovered a social media page, which did not bear his actual name.

“The video clips from the Instagram Account include a video depicting the scene at January 6, 2021, rally where President Trump was speaking and appears to have been filmed from within the crowd of rallygoers.”

It also had posted footage of people making their way to the Capitol building and other moments throughout the day, including a man who was identified to be Mr Kulas filming himself entering the building wearing a Burberry jacket and a hat that reads “Keep America Great”.

A voice can be heard saying “storming the Capitol” in the background.

To verify the owner of the account, “the FBI has learned that the registration of an email address was registered by an individual who provided his name as ‘Christian Kulas’. The Instagram Account Information profile page for the user includes a photograph that appears to be KULAS,” the affidavit states.

Additionally, people from Mr Kulas’ life provided investigators with character witness and gave information surrounding Mr Kulas’ whereabouts and assisted with identifying him from the video on the social media account.

The account’s bio reads that he’s “in the midst of connecting” following by what appears to be the infinity symbol. There is also a bullet point list that reads “Yogi”,”Spiritual catalyst” and “alchemist.”