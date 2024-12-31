The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Virginia man who allegedly used pictures of President Joe Biden for target practice was found at his home with the largest stockpile of homemade explosive devices in FBI history, authorities have said.

Brad Spafford was described as an “extreme danger to the community” after a search of his home revealed more than 150 homemade explosives, including pipe bombs.

The 36-year-old was arrested and taken into custody earlier this month following the relatively minor charge of possessing an unregistered short-barrel rifle.

Alongside the original complaint, an agent from the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force wrote in an affidavit that Spafford had disfigured fingers from a homemade explosion on July 4th 2021.

The document, first reported by Court Watch, noted that Spafford was believed to be stockpiling weapons and ammunition.

open image in gallery A Virginia man who used Biden photos for target practice amassed largest cache of explosives in FBI history, authorities say ( Cliff Owen )

During the execution of a search warrant at his 20-acre property in Isle of Wight County, Virginia, earlier this month, where Spafford lived with two young children, the FBI found “a stockpile of more than 150 homemade improvised explosive devices, assessed as pipe bombs,” court documents stated.

Some of these devices were marked “lethal,” while another jar – found in the garage – contained an unstable explosive material that was labeled “dangerous” and “do not touch.”

More pipe bombs were found inside one of the bedrooms inside a backpack with a grenade-shaped patch that read “#NoLivesMatter,” prosecutors said. The No Lives Matter movement is a nihilistic, far-right ideology that largely exists on encrypted online messaging apps like Telegram.

According to the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, the group promotes “targeted attacks, mass killings and criminal activity” and have “historically encouraged members to engage in self-harm and animal abuse.”

The document, a motion to block Spafford’s release from custody, added: “The defendant has used pictures of the President for target practice, expressed support for political assassinations, and recently sought qualifications in sniper-rifle shooting at a local range.

open image in gallery According to court documents, Spafford had used pictures of President Joe Biden for target practice ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“His release poses an extreme danger to those he lives with, the general community, and also the pretrial officers who will be tasked with periodically inspecting his residence for firearms including dangerous and unstable explosives.”

The stay of release order was granted by a federal judge on Monday.

On Tuesday, Spafford’s lawyer filed a response to the DOJ’s motion, stating that the government’s claim that he was a danger was “rank speculation and fear mongering.”

“There is not a shred of evidence in the record that Mr. Spafford ever threatened anyone and the contention that someone might be in danger because of their political views and comments is nonsensical,” the filing stated.

“In fact, the evidence proved that Mr. Spafford is not a danger but a hard-working family man with no criminal record.”