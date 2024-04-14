Four arrested on murder charges in the case of two missing Oklahoma women

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four people have been arrested for murder after two women went missing in Oklahoma last month.

Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, were on their way to pick up Butler’s children but never made it to their final destination. Their car was found abandoned near Highway 95, just south of the Kansas and Oklahoma borders. Authorities quickly determined that foul play was a factor in their disappearance.

Tad Bert Cullum, 43, Tifany Machel Adams, 54, Cole Earl Twombly, 50 and Cora Twombly were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39. ( Texas County Sheriff’s Department )

On Saturday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that Tad Bert Cullum, 43, Tifany Machel Adams, 54, Cole Earl Twombly, 50 and Cora Twombly were arrested in Texas and Cimarron counties.

All of the suspects have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree. Authorities are still searching for the two victims.

Information for the suspects was not immediately available on Oklahoma’s inmate database. Officials have not released any additional information about the crime.