A Connecticut man was arrested on bigotry and bias charges after he allegedley threatened to kill a Walmart employee with a knife and hurled racial slurs at them.

Milford police said that Anthony Kane, 32, aproached the employee at the Walmart on 1365 Boston Post Road with a knife on Monday and swung it at them, the CTPost first reported.

Mr Kane, who is white, is accused of using a racial epithet and attempting to spit at the employee. Authroities said in a statement he also threathened another employee but missed them.

He fled the scene and was located at a short distance from the Walmart moments later by Milford police officers.

Mr Kane, a previous offender, was charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias, threathening a citizen in the second degree, carrying a dangerous weapon, breach of peace and violation of parole.

His bond was initially set at $15,000 before it was reduced to $10,00. The ctpost reported he was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

Milford police told The Independent on Wednesday that the department will not be releasing further details about the attack pending an investigation.