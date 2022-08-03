Man arrested after hurling racial slurs at Walmart worker and threatening with knife
Anthony Kane, 32, was charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias and carrying a dangerous weapon
A Connecticut man was arrested on bigotry and bias charges after he allegedley threatened to kill a Walmart employee with a knife and hurled racial slurs at them.
Milford police said that Anthony Kane, 32, aproached the employee at the Walmart on 1365 Boston Post Road with a knife on Monday and swung it at them, the CTPost first reported.
Mr Kane, who is white, is accused of using a racial epithet and attempting to spit at the employee. Authroities said in a statement he also threathened another employee but missed them.
He fled the scene and was located at a short distance from the Walmart moments later by Milford police officers.
Mr Kane, a previous offender, was charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias, threathening a citizen in the second degree, carrying a dangerous weapon, breach of peace and violation of parole.
His bond was initially set at $15,000 before it was reduced to $10,00. The ctpost reported he was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.
Milford police told The Independent on Wednesday that the department will not be releasing further details about the attack pending an investigation.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.