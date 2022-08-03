Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man arrested after hurling racial slurs at Walmart worker and threatening with knife

Anthony Kane, 32, was charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias and carrying a dangerous weapon

Andrea Blanco
Wednesday 03 August 2022 19:01
<p>(FILE) A man was arrested after allegedly threatening a Wlamart employee with a knife </p>

(FILE) A man was arrested after allegedly threatening a Wlamart employee with a knife

A Connecticut man was arrested on bigotry and bias charges after he allegedley threatened to kill a Walmart employee with a knife and hurled racial slurs at them.

Milford police said that Anthony Kane, 32, aproached the employee at the Walmart on 1365 Boston Post Road with a knife on Monday and swung it at them, the CTPost first reported.

Mr Kane, who is white, is accused of using a racial epithet and attempting to spit at the employee. Authroities said in a statement he also threathened another employee but missed them.

He fled the scene and was located at a short distance from the Walmart moments later by Milford police officers.

Mr Kane, a previous offender, was charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias, threathening a citizen in the second degree, carrying a dangerous weapon, breach of peace and violation of parole.

Recommended

His bond was initially set at $15,000 before it was reduced to $10,00. The ctpost reported he was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

Milford police told The Independent on Wednesday that the department will not be releasing further details about the attack pending an investigation.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in