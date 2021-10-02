A Texas man is facing federal charges after allegedly attempting to set fire to a building used by Democrats with a Molotov cocktail.

Ryan Faircloth, 30, allegedly tried twice to break through the front door of the premises on East Sixth Street in downtown Austin on 29 September. He then reportedly left the incendiary device inside during the early morning break-in.

“It does appear that there was some paper or something that were stacked up too that were also lit on fire, but the actual device that was thrown or placed did not ignite,” Austin Fire Captain Brandon Jennings told CNN.

“There may be a lack of experience in what they were trying to do,” Capt. Jennings said.

The building was unoccupied at the time and damage was minimal.

A suspect, wearing an American flag bandana, was captured by surveillance footage along with his vehicle.

Mr Faircloth was identified after a tipster alerted authorities to the Austin resident’s Facebook page and text messages.

His Facebook “contained posts that investigators said appeared to match the style of writing in a note left at the party offices by the suspected vandal,” according to an affidavit, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Captain Jeffrey Deane, of the Austin Fire Arson Investigations Division, said the note indicated that Mr Faircloth “didn’t want the influence of the Democratic party affecting his city, his state, things like that. That was the crux of the letter. In addition to that, he alluded that this may just be a warning and there could be future incidents," he told CNN.

On 28 September hours before the attack, Mr Faircloth wrote on social media: “Go get what’s yours ... as much as I hate to say it, but no country, political power, no cult or any opposition will be able to stop us.

“I’m riding for The People now.”

He remained in custody on Saturday in Travis County Jail on $40,000 bond, according to records.