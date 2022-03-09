Mysterious arson attack sees 10 fires ignited across New York’s Central Park
Blazes left Central Park skyline shrouded in smoke on Tuesday afternoon
An arsonist is suspected of starting as many as 10 small brush fires in New York’s Central Park on Tuesday.
Up to 60 FDNY firefighters fought the blazes in the North Woods, the largest wooded area of the park, which left the park’s famous skyline shrouded in smoke.
Police say a suspect was seen lighting fires between West 107th St and Central Park West just before 2pm.
Patches of the North Woods, which is popular with bird watchers, were left scorched from the burning mulch and leaves.
While some shrubbery was left charred, no trees were damaged, the Central Park Conservancy said.
Fire in Central Park #centralpark #fire #centralparkfire pic.twitter.com/VgcPZWtiAm— RossKennethUrken (@RossKUrken) March 8, 2022
Central Park is literally on fire pic.twitter.com/8mCrFqjEGx— Dr Skye Cleary (@Skye_Cleary) March 8, 2022
The NYPD is investigating whether there is any link to a separate fire started deliberately at around 7am on Tuesday in Central Park.
No description of either suspect was released by police.
