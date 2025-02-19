Rapper A$AP Rocky found not guilty in Los Angeles felony assault trial

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Rapper A$AP Rocky has been found not guilty of felony assault, following a high profile trial in Los Angeles.

A jury returned the verdict on Tuesday afternoon after deliberating for just three hours. Upon hearing the verdict, he hip-hop star, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, turned and ran to embrace jubilant supporters behind him – falling over as he did so.

"Thank y’all for saving my life," Mayers told jurors as they left the courtroom.

The rapper, 36, was charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. If convicted, he could have faced up to 24 years in prison.

open image in gallery Rapper A$AP Rocky has been found not guilty of felony assault, following a high profile trial in Los Angeles in which he was accused of shooting at a friend ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

On the eve of trial, Mayers turned down a prosecution offer of just six months in jail, along with probation and other conditions, if he would plead guilty to one count.

Prosecutors alleged that Mayers twice fired a gun at his former longtime friend and fellow rapper A$AP Relli, during a dispute on a Hollywood street.

The pair were part of a crew who called themselves the A$AP Mob since high school. Prosecutors alleged that the two men met up in Hollywood on November 6 2021, and after a scuffle Rocky pulled the gun and fired twice at his former friend.

Relli, real name Terrell Ephron, was the key witness for the prosecution. In his testimony, which made up the bulk of the prosecution’s case, he said his knuckles were grazed by one of the shots, but he was otherwise uninjured.

open image in gallery Mayers is the partner of global megastar Rihanna, who attended much of the trial and brought their two toddler sons to closing arguments ( AP )

The defense argued that Mayers fired blanks from a prop gun that he picked up from a music video set, bringing in two of the rapper’s inner circle to attest to that.

Mayers’ lawyer Joe Tacopina said in his closing argument that Ephron is “an angry pathological liar” who “committed perjury again and again and again and again.”

Mayers is the partner of global megastar Rihanna, who attended much of the trial and brought their two toddler sons – 2-year-old RZA Athelston Mayers and 1-year-old Riot Rose Mayers – to closing arguments.

However, deputy district attorney John Lewin suggested their presence was an attempt to manipulate jurors.

“They brought in two adorable children... for closing argument,” Lewin said. “They haven’t been here any other time. And you have to ask yourselves, why children that age would be here in a situation like this?”

open image in gallery The rapper thanked the jurors for ‘saving my life’ as they left the courtroom on Tuesday ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

He added, “You are not allowed to consider how this might affect Rihanna and his kids. We are all responsible for our own actions in the world.”

When the not guilty verdict was read on Tuesday, Rihanna cried and hugged the defense lawyers.

The verdict will also allow Mayers to proceed with a banner year, which includes headlining the Rolling Loud music festival in March and being one of the celebrity co-chairs of the Met Gala in May.

He also stars with Denzel Washington in director Spike Lee’s film “Highest 2 Lowest,” which is set for release in early summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.