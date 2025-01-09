The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The ex-boyfriend of missing Michigan mother of two, Ashley Elkins, has been arrested on charges of lying to officers after police seized a trash dumpster and other evidence from an apartment complex where he lives.

De’Andre Booker, 32, Elkins’ former partner, has not been charged in connection to her disappearance.

The 30-year-old mother was last seen on the morning of January 2 leaving her home in Warren, Michigan, driving a grey 2010 Chevy Malibu to run errands, according to Warren police.

She has still not been found after a week.

According to a family flyer, she was last seen wearing black leggings and a “long black coat with fur around the hood.” A day later, she was reported missing and a frantic search has been ongoing, police said.

open image in gallery Elkins cellphone location was last tracked to her ex-boyfriend's apartment complex in nearby Roseville, family said ( Instagram / @official_aliciathesongwriter )

Detectives in nearby Roseville found Elkins’ vehicle in the area of 13 Mile Road and Little Mack Avenue as well as a trash dumpster from the Hampton Court Apartments, authorities said

On Tuesday, police said there was a "strong possibility of foul play involved” in her disappearance.

Police reportedly told the family’s spokesman Maurice Morton that murder was probable based on the “substantial evidence” that investigators found, according to WDIV. There was no further word on that evidence.

Elkin’s last known location was revealed to be her ex-boyfriend’s home on the evening of January 2, according to CBS.

Family said the mother, with two sons, aged 7 and 10, was due to start a new job this week but never showed up, reported the Detroit Free Press. Her phone has also been turned off for the last week.

Elkins broke up with her ex-boyfriend in September but had been “stalking around" in the days leading up to her disappearance, Mortonsaid .

The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned at Roseville District Court Thursday morning.