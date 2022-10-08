Jump to content

Dallas man kills 21-year-old woman after she beat him in basketball game: ‘Senseless’

Asia Womack, 31, was shot dead after playing a basketball game in South Dallas

Andrea Blanco
Saturday 08 October 2022 15:51

A Texas woman was fatally shot by a friend over a basketball dispute, her family says.

Asia Womack, 31, succumbed to gunshot wounds on Monday after she played against her assailant at the TG Terry Park in South Dallas, Fox 4 reported, Ms Womack’s family told the outlet that there was ”trash talk” and the suspect became enraged when she won the game.

Dallas authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Cameron Hogg and are asking for the public's help to find him, according to CBS.

Ms Womack’s mother, Andrea Womack, said her daughter lived and breathed basketball, and the fact her daughter was friends with her murderer is especially sickening.

“This was supposed to be a friend of Asia’s. She’s eaten with the man,” she told Fox. “She’s fed him, and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way.”

Pastor John Delley called the shooting “so senseless” and added: “You become embarrassed basically because a female beat you in basketball.”

Cameron Hogg, 31

(Dallas Police)

Relatives of Ms Womack said the suspect allegedly took his kids home before returning to the playground and shooting her. She was later found lying on a sidewalk near the par.

Ms Womack was transported to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries shortly after. Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the killing.

“If you know where he is, where his whereabouts are, please turn him in,” Andrea Womack told Fox 4. “Help the family out. We’re hurting.”

