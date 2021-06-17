Man arrested after a violent stabbing of 94-year-old Asian woman

A man facing attempted murder charges over the stabbing of an elderly Asian woman was wearing an ankle monitor while awaiting trial on burglary charges, according to police and multiple reports

San Francisco mayor London Breed said the city’s courts and criminal justice system dropped the ball and called on the city’s District Attorney to investigate why the suspect was allegedly able to commit another crime while awaiting trial on another.

Daniel Cauich, 35, was arrested less than two hours after the Wednesday morning stabbing of the 94-year-old Asian woman, who was treated on the scene before being taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds. She is expected to survive.

Mr Cauich was booked on attempted murder, battery with serious injury, elder abuse, committing a felony while on bail or release, great bodily enhancement, and probation violation, according to a San Francisco Police Department statement.

The charges for breaking bail and probation conditions relate to a series of burglaries in San Francisco’s North Beach neighbourhood in 2020.

According to a police press release from last year, Mr Cauich was charged with second-degree burglary and theft, possession of burglary tools, and possession of stolen property in connection to the theft of multiple bicycles at two homes last August and September.

KGO-TV journalist Dion Lim reported they were part of four burglary arrests from 2020 and an extensive criminal record, with GPS data showing he had cut off his ankle monitor after Wednesday’s stabbing.

In an interview with ABC7, San Francisco’s mayor expressed frustration with the city’s criminal justice system allowing alleged criminals back onto the streets after being arrested and charged by police.

"Our police officers, if you look at the record of what’s been happening in this city, in almost every case, they have made arrests, so it’s up to the District Attorney to prosecute, it’s up to the courts to also hold people accountable, and something is missing here and a ball is getting dropped," Ms Breed said.

San Francisco’s progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who is facing a recall campaign over what critics call a soft-on-crime approach, said it was "troubling" to see the stabbing of a Chinese woman "exploited" for political motivations and so-called misinformation.

"Just last month, after filing new felony charges, our office filed a motion to detain Mr Cauich in jail. The court disagreed & released him on an ankle monitor," he said in a tweet.