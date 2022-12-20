Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former Texas police officer was sentenced on Tuesday to nearly 12 years in prison for shooting Atatiana Jefferson, a Black woman whose neighbours asked police to check on her when they saw a door to her house lying open.

In 2019, former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who is white, entered Jefferson’s backyard and shot her through her back window, moments after asking her to raise her hands and without first identifying himself as a police officer.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information.