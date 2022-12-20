Texas police officer who killed Atatiana Jefferson sentenced to over 10 years for manslaughter
Fort Worth police sent to 28-year-old’s home on non-emergency call
A former Texas police officer was sentenced on Tuesday to nearly 12 years in prison for shooting Atatiana Jefferson, a Black woman whose neighbours asked police to check on her when they saw a door to her house lying open.
In 2019, former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who is white, entered Jefferson’s backyard and shot her through her back window, moments after asking her to raise her hands and without first identifying himself as a police officer.
This is a developing story and will be updated with new information.