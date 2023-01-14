Caretaker of missing girl Athena Brownfield, 4, accused of murder

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The caretaker of the missing four-year-old girl Athena Brownfield is facing a murder charge while authorities continue searching for her.

Ivon Adams, 35, was arrested in Arizona on Thursday on one count of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said on Friday.

Authorities haven’t revealed what prompted the murder charge, the Associated Press noted.

Mr Adams is currently awaiting extradition to Oklahoma. He’s being held at the Maricopa County jail in Phoenix.

Mr Adams’s wife, Alysia Adams, 31, is also a caretaker for Athena. She’s still jailed in Caddo County, Oklahoma, having been charged with two counts of child neglect.

“The search for Athena continues,” the OSBI said on Thursday. “The OSBI is following every tip that is received, which are coming in from Oklahoma, as well as other states. In an effort to find clues as to Athena’s whereabouts, the trash service in Cyril was searched.”

Ivon Adams (right) was arrested after Athena Brownfield, 4, (left) went missing (The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

“Additionally, analysts are reviewing surveillance video from around Cyril and seeking other evidence that can help locate Athena,” the bureau added.

Alysia Adams has been arrested on two counts of child neglect (Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)

Athena went missing on Tuesday afternoon when a postal worker discovered her five-year-old sister walking alone in Cyril, Oklahoma.

The OSBI said during a press briefing on Wednesday that the postal worker knew that the girl “wasn’t where she was supposed to be and notified police”.

It was at that point that police became aware that Athena was missing.

The Caddo County Sheriff’s Office told Fox 25 Oklahoma City on Thursday that Athena may have been missing since 6 January.

Law enforcement has requested that people “with a residence or business in Cyril that has a video doorbell camera” visit the Family Life Church in Cyril and to notify police, law enforcement said on Wednesday.

Law enforcement have said that Athena is believed to have been wearing a hoodie with butterflies at the time of her disappearance.

The search effort includes a helicopter, boats, offroad vehicles, a ground team with specific training, in addition to the surveillance footage.

Trash service has been paused in Cyril as law enforcement searches for clues. The OSBI said that agents were working on tips coming both from Oklahoma as well as other states.

It’s unclear if either of the accused has retained a lawyer to speak on their behalf.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the OSBI at 405-879-2591, or contact via email at tips@osbi.ok.gov, or to contact their local police department.