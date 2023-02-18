FedEx driver formally indicted for kidnap and murder of Athena Strand

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A FedEx driver in Texas has been formally charged with kidnapping and murdering seven-year-old Athena Strand.

Tanner Horner, 31, was arrested two days after the youngster disappeared from her home in Paradise, where he had delivered packages on 20 November 2022.

Investigators say that the suspect told them that he accidentally hit the girl with his truck and panicked when she said she was going to tell her father,

Mr Horner then told police in Wise County, Texas, that he strangled her with his bare hands and dumped her body.

Prosecutors indicted him on Thursday with two charges of aggravated kidnapping and capital murder of a person under 10.

“I would like to thank the Wise County grand jury for their role in this process,” said Athena’s mother, Maitlyn Gandy, of Oklahoma in a statement after the indictment.

“Hearing the facts and circumstances of my 7-year-old daughter’s kidnapping and murder was undoubtedly very difficult for them.

“I want them to know that their work is deeply appreciated. Tanner Horner’s indictment is the beginning of a long road through the justice system.

“I appreciate everyone’s continued support and for keeping Athena’s name and memory alive. Please take a moment to hug your children and loved ones. No one is promised another day.”

Tanner Horner, 31, formally charged with kidnapping and murdering Athena Strand (Wise County Jail)

The suspect had delivered a “You Can Be Anything” Barbie doll to Athena’s father’s home as a Christmas gift from her mother when the kidnapping took place.

If convicted of capital murder, Mr Horner faces life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

He remains in Wise County Jail on a $1.56m bond and also faces unrelated four charges of sexual assault of a child dating back to 2013.