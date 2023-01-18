Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A gun fight at an Atlanta protest site left a demonstrator dead and a state trooper injured on Wednesday, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Shooting reportedly broke out as officers tried to clear protesters from a demonstration opposing “Cop City,” a planned $90m police training centre slated to open later this year.

Occasional violent clashes have taken place between officers and demonstrators at Cop City protests since 2021.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.