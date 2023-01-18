Activist killed and state trooper injured in firefight at protests over Atlanta ‘Copy City’ training centre
Previous clashes have occured at protests over planned $90m training centre
A gun fight at an Atlanta protest site left a demonstrator dead and a state trooper injured on Wednesday, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.
Shooting reportedly broke out as officers tried to clear protesters from a demonstration opposing “Cop City,” a planned $90m police training centre slated to open later this year.
Occasional violent clashes have taken place between officers and demonstrators at Cop City protests since 2021.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.