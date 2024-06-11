The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

At least four people have been shot at a downtown Atlanta food court, police say.

One of the people shot is the suspect, according to Atlanta police. The other three victims were alert, conscious and breathing.

The terrifying scene unfolded around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta. Officers rushed to the scene after reports of people being shot. Numerous police officers could be seen at the building an hour after the shooting.

Officials have not released the names of the people injured in the shooting or the suspect’s information.

Four people have been shot at an Atlana food court on Tueday afternoon. ( AP )

Authorities have also not detailed what led to the shooting.

“I hear one shot and then I’m thinking somebody dropped something, and then I hear another shot and another shot and another shot,” witness Kemba Walker Jr. told WSB-TV. “And then I see people scattering, running around.”

Walker said he pulled his girlfriend into a backroom inside the Passport Office in the building and someone was lying on the ground. He said the shooting went on for about 25 to 30 minutes and he heard about 25 gunshots.

The witness also told the outlet that the suspect exchanged gunfire with police.

The Peachtree Center remained on lockdown and people have been asked to avoid the area. Atlanta police and firefighters are on scene and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help.

The center is home to six office towers and a mall.