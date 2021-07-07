Pro golfer Gene Siller was gunned down at a suburban Atlanta golf club because he had “witnessed an active crime taking place” police said on Tuesday.

The unidentified gunman drove a pickup truck onto the course on Saturday, killed Mr Siller, 46, and fled leaving behind the vehicle within which were the bodies of two other men. They had also been fatally shot.

Cobb County police do not know the motive for the triple homicide and do not want to speculate beyond why Mr Siller may have been killed.

Authorities have identified the other victims in the truck as its owner, Paul Pierson, 76, of Kansas, and Henry Valdez, 46, of California.

The incident unfolded at approximately 2pm on Saturday when Mr Siller was walking towards the 10th hole of the Pinetree Country Club near Kennesaw, Georgia, at which he was the director of golf.

He had volunteered to investigate why the white Ram 3500 pickup truck was on the course, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Golfers who saw the vehicle from the clubhouse speculated that the driver may have had some kind of medical emergency.

Mr Siller was found on the 10th green having been shot in the head. Golfers out on the course reported hearing multiple loud bangs.

There does not appear to be any connection between the two other victims and the golf course. It is also unclear if the two knew each other.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist local police.

Officials have described the suspect as male, six-foot-one with long hair. He was last seen wearing a white or tan shirt and dark-coloured work pants.

Mr Siller is survived by a wife and two young sons. A GoFundMe page has raised more than $580,000 for the family.