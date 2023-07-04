Atlanta police academy targeted with ‘incendiary devices’

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police in Atlanta said multiple department motorcycles were set on fire at a training facility early on Saturday.

The fire comes amid a high-profile battle over another planned police training facility in a forest on the outskirts of the Georgia city that environmental and racial justice activists have dubbed “Cop City”, though the fire set on Saturday was at a different police training site.

The fire was first reported by WANF-TV. Investigators have not yet identified any suspect or motive in the case.

They do, however, believe the fire was set intentionally. Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department firefighters who responded to the scene of the fire around 2.20am on Saturday morning found “incendiary devices” used to start the flames. According to an Atlanta Police statement provided to the Associated Press, the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Governor Brian Kemp, a strong supporter of the “Cop City” project, said in a statement that the fire was “outrageous”.

“Those are the tactics of organized criminals, not protesters, and their supporters should ask themselves if they truly want to be associated with such radical and violent people,” Mr Kemp said.

“Working with state, local, and federal law enforcement partners, we will find these criminals and bring them to justice.”

Mr Kemp did not specify which “protesters” he was referring to, nor did he provide any context for linking protesters to the fire before any arrests in the case have been made.

Tensions in Atlanta continue to run high over the construction of the training centre, which is expected to cost $90m and is being financed in part by the city.

Opponents of the project argue that it will have disastrous environmental effects and lead to more militarised, racist policing in what is already the most-surveilled city in the country.

The movement against the construction of the facility has grown following the law enforcement killing of activist Manuel Esteban Paez Terán at the site in January.

Police said they fired on Terán in self-defence, though other protesters have rejected that claim. The investigation into that shooting also remains open.