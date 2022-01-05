US suspect in rape and murder of schoolgirl identified 26 years later

The suspect died of liver and kidney failure in August 2021

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Wednesday 05 January 2022 14:26
<p>Retired detective Vince Velazquez reopened the case in 2002</p>

Retired detective Vince Velazquez reopened the case in 2002

(Facebook/ City of Atlanta Police Department)

The Atlanta police have identified a recently deceased suspect who allegedly raped and killed a teenager by shooting her twice in the face in 1995.

Twenty-six years later, the police said that the late Kelvin Arnold assaulted and fatally shot 14-year-old Nacole Smith on 7 June 1995 while she was on her way to school.

Mr Arnold died of liver and kidney failure while in hospice care in August 2021 in Fulton County. He was 49 years old.

“There are literally boxes, and boxes, and boxes of data and reports and evidence that has been analysed as it pertains to this case,” homicide commander Ralph Woolfolk said on Tuesday while announcing the details of the breakthrough.

Miss Smith was walking to her school with her sister when she forgot something and turned around to go back home through the woods, when she was confronted by a man who brutally assaulted, raped and killed her, according to retired detective Vince Velazquez, who revived the case in 2002.

Following her murder, the Atlanta police interviewed “hundreds” of people, authorities said, and directed two recruit classes to canvass the neighbourhood.

Officers collected blood samples from at least 50 people, but attempts to find a DNA match were unsuccessful. The case then went cold.

However, two years after being reopened in 2002, the police department linked DNA from her murder case to a sexual assault in East Point. But though the police had a forensic match, they had not identified the suspect. Last year, investigators used genealogy and ancestral databases to identify the suspect.

“It took a little over three years but we were able to develop a person of interest,” said detective Scott Demeester, who took up the case in 2017.

He said that the department learned just after Christmas that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s forensics lab was able to match it to the DNA profile obtained in both cases. But the accused, already dead, was never arrested or charged in either of the cases.

Acqunellia Smith, Nacole’s mother, said that she never imagined this person would be deceased.

“So many unanswered questions I had for him that I can never ask and get answers, but I would never say it was closure for me because I will live with this pain for the rest of my life,” she said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in