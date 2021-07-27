‘Sex addict’ faces death penalty after pleading guilty to Atlanta spa mass shootings
Robert Long took responsibility for the killings
Helen Elfer
Tuesday 27 July 2021 15:23
The man accused of killing eight in a mass Atlanta spa shooting has pleaded guilty in court.
Robert Aaron Long, 22, took responsibility for the first four of the eight deaths. The shooting spree took place in three Georgia massage parlours last March.
Mr Long faces the death penalty, but the plea allows him to negotiate life in prison without the possibility of parole.
