Young boys face charges for allegedly dumping hot water on ‘friend’ at sleepover

A 12-year-old boy in Georgia suffered second-degree burns and several teenagers are facing serious charges after they allegedly dumped scalding hot water over his face during a sleepover.

The three boys, ages 12-15, are accused of injuring their friend during a prank gone wrong at a home in Tifton County, according to police.

Tiffany West, the victim’s mother, told local news outlet WALB10 that the incident happened overnight during a sleepover at a neighbor’s apartment.

She said her son was still sleeping when the boys, who were reportedly up playing video games, allegedly poured the hot water on his face.

“He was transported to the burn center in Augusta. He had to have surgery,” West told the outlet, adding her son is home recovering now, but that it will “take him 12 to 14 days to heal.”

West is keeping some details of the incident private, including her son’s name and when exactly the sleepover was held.

But she shared with WALB how she felt when she found out about the alleged prank and the burns her son had suffered.

“I mean, I really can’t describe it now,” West said. “In that moment I was just mad, hurt, in shock. Everything, I was seeing red. I was just trying to hurry up and get him some help.”

The boy’s family is still in shock over what happened.

“You got to be in shock to know your friends are capable of doing this to you,” the boy’s aunt, Nachelle Austille, told WALB. “Like somebody you trusted. It’s just horrible. He never thought something like this would happen to him.”

She added that her nephew’s parents have been out of work to take care of him and have a long road ahead of them.

“My brother and Tiffany have been out of work since this happened with all the traveling,” she explained. “She [Tiffany] is still gonna be out of work to take care of him while he is recovering. She needs to be here for him.”

“Mentally, he is gonna have to get counseling to be able to trust people again,” the aunt said about her nephew, adding that he has been quiet about what happened. “He just don’t have no emotions about it,” Austille said. “He’s numb. He’s numb about it.”

Police said three minors were charged in the incident and were released to their families, WALB reported. It’s unclear what the charges are. The boys are awaiting their first hearing, which is expected to take place next month.