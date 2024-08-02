Support truly

Three Philadelphia men have been arrested a day after a woman was found dead on the rocks behind a resort in Atlantic City.

Another woman was found suffering from multiple wounds, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Gregg Page, 34, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, and weapons offenses, according to the prosecutor's office. Two other men, Ryan Schenck, 30, and Ramir Schenck, 27, were also arrested and charged with hindering the apprehension of a police suspect in connection with the alleged murder, WPVI reports.

The victims in the case have been identified as Carley Elbert, 32, and Kamille Stewart, 29. Elbert died from her injuries.

The Flagship resort in Atlantic City. Atlantic City Police found Carley Elbert, 32, and Kamille Stewart, 29, both shot in the head near the resort on August 1. Elbert died from her wounds, while Stewart was taken to a local hospital for treatment ( Google Maps )

Atlantic City Police responded to the scene around 4:40am August 1 after receiving a report that two women had been severely injured near the Flagship resort.

Stewart was found conscious but suffering from multiple wounds. She was then taken to AtlantiCare Medical Center. Elbert was unresponsive upon discovery and was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. The police report noted she as wearing a swimsuit when she was killed.

A local woman told WPVI that it was unusual that someone would wear a swim suit to the area, as there is no beach nearby — just rocks.

Both women were reportedly shot in the head, according to a preliminary report. Elbert's official cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

Security workers at the Flagship resort turned over their surveillance footage to police. Witnesses noticed a car pulling into the area just after 2am carrying five people, who exited and began walking the boardwalk, WPVI reports. Only two of the five people returned to the car about 20 minutes after they arrived. Those men then drove off.

It's unclear if the victims were part of the group.

Law enforcement investigating the murder tracked down the suspects in Philadelphia. All three were charged and booked at the Philadelphia Correctional Facility, where they will await extradition to New Jersey for trial.

The incident is still being investigated and no motive has been released in the case.