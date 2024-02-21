The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A suspect has been charged in the death of Audrii Cunningham after the 11-year-old’s body was found in a river in Texas on Tuesday.

Don Steven McDougal, 42, was charged with capital murder of a person equal to more than 10 years old but less than 15 years old, a day after the missing 11-year-old girl’s body was found in the Trinity River in Livingston, Texas.

Authorities said McDougal was already in custody on an unrelated aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Cunningham’s body was found after she vanished on her way to school on 15 February around 7am.

She was allegedly heading for her school bus stop, but school officials told police that she was never picked up and that she never arrived at school.

McDougal was first named as a primary person of interest in the case before officials labeled him a suspect.

Audrii Cunningham, 11, vanished on 15 February (Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators believe he was a friend of Cunningham’s father, and was allowed to live in a trailer behind their Livingston house.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons said McDougal admitted to leaving the house with Cunningham the morning she disappeared but would not tell investigators what happened next.

“We believe there is enough evidence,” sheriff Lyons said at the press conference.

The sheriff did not disclose the condition of the 11-year-old’s body, but revealed that officials had the Trinity River Authority lower water levels in order to find her body.

“My heart aches with the news, and I express my deepest sympathies and condolences,” he added.