Five teenagers were taken to the hospital following a shooting at a park in Aurora, Colorado, police said.

The shooting occurred on Monday at Nome Park, next to Central High School, about eight miles east of Denver, and police were continuing to search for an unknown suspect who’d already fled the scene, Aurora Police Department said.

The teens were all between the ages of 14 and 17, police told the Denver Post - and a sixth victim, 18, “self-transported to the hospital with minor injuries,” the Department tweeted.

Police initially said on Twitter that Central High School was on lockdown but corrected the information to say the school was “on a secure perimeter” instead. The department also tweeted that Aurora Public Schools would be contacting parents with details of dismissal protocols for later in the day.

The shooting comes nearly nine months after 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, just 34 miles away.

Aurora was also the site of a mass shooting in 2012 when James Holmes dressed up as the Joker and killed 12 people in a movie theatre.

One of the most infamous school shootings to ever take place occurred less than half an hour away at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado in 1999, resulting in the deaths of 13 victims.