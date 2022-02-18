The father of TikTok star Ava Majury has spoken out about shooting dead her stalker, saying he did what he “had to do” to protect his family.

His 15-year-old daughter had been the target to a stalker who travelled from his home in Maryland to the Majurys home in Naples, Florida and shot open their front door at 4.30am last July.

Speaking to Good Morning America on Friday alongside his daughter and his wife, Rob Majury, a retired Jersey City police officer, explained: “Someone came to kill me. I had to do what I had to do to protect my family and I made sure of it.”

He later added: “There was no second guessing, there was no time to rethink my actions. I reacted. I acted as best as I could under the duress and stress I was put under.”

Ava first joined TikTok aged 13, and has more than 1 million followers across three social media sites she runs, attracting up to $150,000 from companies whose products she promotes on her platform.

